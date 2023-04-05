Unemployment

PHOENIX — Insisting there are plenty of jobs out there, the state House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a measure to cut the length of time that Arizonans who are laid off can collect jobless benefits.

Current law says those let go through no fault of their own can get up to 24 weeks of payments. These are supposed to be equal to one-half of what they were earning, though state law caps that at no more than $320 a week.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

