PHOENIX — Arizona will continue to have just 15 counties, at least for the time being.

On an 18-12 vote Tuesday, the Senate quashed a bid by Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, to split Maricopa County into four parts. SB 1137 would have carved out Hohokam, Mogollon and O'odham counties, leaving a much smaller Maricopa County of about 1.7 million versus the current 4 million.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

