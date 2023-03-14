Arizona Capitol
Buy Now
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Two years after banning the use of public funds for so-called "critical race theory," a Queen Creek Republican lawmaker is now going after programs that promote diversity, equality and inclusion.

SB 1694 would make the use of public funds for such programs illegal. That covers not just state and local governments but also universities and community colleges.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.