sentencing

PHOENIX — Parents who decide to sue teachers for lessons they perceive as violating their parental rights wouldn’t have to pay up if their lawsuit fails under a Republican-backed proposal that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Senate Bill 1005 prohibits a judge from requiring parents to pay any attorney fees or damages after losing a lawsuit against a school or teacher. The proposal builds on a law passed by the Republican majority last year allowing parents to sue if they think their fundamental rights were “usurped”. Arizona has a parent’s bill of rights, which includes the right to “direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health” of their children.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.