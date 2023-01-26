SRP Coronado 1

The Coronado Generating Station, located northeast of St. Johns, is Salt River Project’s coal-fired power plant. It has been a major power source and provider of jobs in the area since its two units were completed in 1979 and 1980, respectively.

PHOENIX — In the wake of attacks on substations across the nation, a bill at the Arizona legislature would increase penalties for those who damage utility infrastructure or trespass on utility property in an attempt to create a “deterrent” for similar attacks. 

“It is becoming a problem, and we want to get everybody’s attention,” Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, told the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday about her bill, House Bill 2212

