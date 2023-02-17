Phoenix homeless
Tents are lined up in rows in 12-by-12 squares painted on the cracking asphalt ground on July 1, 2020. The lots are located roughly between Eighth and Ninth avenues from Madison to Jefferson streets.

 Madeline Ackley/Arizona Mirror (2020)

PHOENIX — Lawmakers were told that a proposal to force cities to remove all homeless encampments and charge everyone living in them with trespassing was likely unconstitutional, but they nonetheless gave the measure a thumbs up.

The proposed law would require a county, city or town to remove a homeless encampment, even if it is located on private property, within 24 hours and impound the possessions of the unhoused people living there.

