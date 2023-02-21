PHOENIX — The Arizona State Hospital, which cares for some of the state’s most vulnerable people, is subject to oversight by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the same organization that runs it. Lawmakers say that should be changed.

Instead, state legislators on Feb. 14 unanimously advanced a proposal to create an independent board to oversee the hospital, which treats severely mentally ill people.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.