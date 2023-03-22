Dropbox ballot logo voting

Deanna Daugherty drops off her ballot Oct. 18, 2022 at a Maricopa County ballot drop box outside the county juvenile court in Mesa.

 Alexia Faith/Cronkite News (2022)

PHOENIX — Following in the footsteps of six conservative-led states, Senate Republicans want to pull Arizona’s membership from a multi-state coalition that aids in cleaning voter rolls, following false claims that the coalition is part of a liberal conspiracy to rig elections.

The Electronic Registration Information Center, also known as ERIC, is a nonprofit formed in 2012 that aims to assist states in improving the accuracy of their voter rolls and increase access to voter registration information through the sharing of voter registration information among member states. It was created by seven states with a mixture of Republican and Democratic leadership, so that the states could assist each other in identifying voters who had moved or died.

