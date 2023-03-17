Drag show protest
Marchers walk by the historic state Capitol building in Phoenix on Jan. 22, 2023, during a protest of recent bill proposals that criminalize drag shows.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Over the objections of Democrats, all 16 Republican state senators approved two measures Thursday that proponents say are designed to outlaw "drag shows" that can be seen by children – even as neither measure actually uses those words.

And they do that by expanding the scope of what kinds of performances must be regulated.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

