Mobile home park bill

A resident protests outside the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Park.

 Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — As mobile homes continue to be displaced by development, a bipartisan bill aims to increase funding to a program to provide relief to those affected.

Mobile homes have been vanishing across the Valley, most often being replaced by luxury apartments or similar developments. The Phoenix City Council earlier this year approved $300,000 for legal services for three mobile home parks facing similar issues, but advocates have said it hasn’t been enough.

