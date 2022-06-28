The House and Senate last week both approved a bipartisan package that places new restrictions on who can buy a gun and provides help to make schools more secure and bolster mental health services.
Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly are among the 20 senators who hashed out a bipartisan package of gun control measures with enough votes to avoid a senate filibuster. The Senate vote was 65 to 33, with 15 Republicans in support.
In the House, Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-Oak Creek) supported the package and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) opposed it. The bill passed on a 234 to 193 vote, including 14 Republicans.
“Our legislation will save lives and will not infringe on any law-abiding American’s Second Amendment Rights,” said Sinema in a statement.
Rep. Paul Gosar issued a statement saying the best way to protect schools is to arm teachers. "this legislation will not save lives and will do absolutely nothing to stop gun violence or solve the issues largely contributing to gun violence. Enchanced background checks on adults under 21 years of age are discriminatory, red flag laws will be abused by zealous gun-grab proponents targeting their political enemies and have shown to have little to no impact on reducing mass shootings and expanding the so-called boyfriend loophole will not protect victims."
Rep. O'Halleran issued a statement saying, “I was commissioned as one of the youngest homicide detectives in the history of the Chicago PD; I can’t begin to describe the things I saw, the things I still see when I close my eyes. I was the person that went to a mother’s door to tell her that her child had been killed. These are moments I can never forget.
“As a former officer who carried a gun and a law-abiding citizen who owns guns, I voted in favor of this bipartisan bill that will protect kids and families. These measures make sense, do not infringe on Second Amendment rights, and they will make a real difference in the violence we see permeating our communities.”
Sen Kelly said, the package is "an example of what can get done when Republicans and Democrats come together to solve real problems, which is exactly what I came to Washington to do. Our legislation will make our schools and communities safer, save innocent lives, and expand mental health care services while protecting our Second Amendment rights."
The Senate group that hammered out a bipartisan compromise included 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, including both Kelly and Sinema.
The 80-page “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” includes changes to limit who can obtain a gun, but avoids the broad ban on things like high-capacity magazines and military assault-style weapons that were included in an earlier House bill that never got a vote in the Senate.
Sen. Kelly is married to former Congresswoman Gabby Gifford, who survived a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011. A man with a 9mm pistol and a 33-round magazine shot 19 people, killing six – including a federal judge and a nine-year-old child. Giffords was shot in the head but survived and founded the Giffords Law Center to lobby for gun control.
Sinema has drawn criticism from many Democrats and praise from many Republicans for being one of two Senate Democrats who have refused to vote to eliminate the Senate filibuster – an informal senate rule that allows a single senator to block any legislation unless 60 senators vote to end the filibuster. However, her insistence on seeking bipartisan agreements on major issues put her in the center of the gun debate in the wake of the mass shooting at Ulvade Elementary School in May.
The package includes:
Millions of dollars to help states enact “red flag” laws that set up a process for police and courts to at least temporarily confiscate guns belonging to people considered a danger to themselves or to others.
The proposal would close the “boyfriend loophole,” making it possible to restrict gun ownership for non-married partners who have been violent or threatened violence.
Extended background checks for gun buyers aged 18 to 21 to include juvenile court and mental health records. The provision would require a delay of up to 10 business days when selling guns to people in that age range.
Tougher penalties for anyone making illegal “straw purchases,” in which they buy a gun on behalf of someone not legally eligible – like a felon.
Extra federal money to increase school security, including infrastructure and mental health resources.
Provisions that would add millions of dollars to an effort to expand mental health resources in communities and schools. That includes $60 million over five years for mental health training for private care doctors, $150 million to support the national suicide prevention hotline, $240 million to support Project Aware providing mental health support in schools and $28 million for trauma care in schools.
The package has drawn criticism from Democrats who say it doesn’t go far enough, especially when it comes to barring the sale of things like military semi-automatic rifles like the AR15 and high-capacity magazines. They maintain Congress should tighten up background checks on gun sales, including online sales and gun show sales – as well as creating a national registry of handgun sales.
Several major gun control groups have already praised the package – saying it’s not enough, but represents a solid step forward.
The National Rifle Association quickly announced its opposition.
Some Republicans have already criticized any measures beyond making schools a more difficult target by increasing security features and putting more police officers on campus. Some Second Amendment advocates say the constitution bars any limits on guns – and maintain that the rising toll of mass shootings in the US demonstrates the need for law abiding citizens to arm themselves – including teachers.
Some studies have found certain gun control laws do have an impact on gun deaths and mass shootings.
California passed a “Red Flag” law six years ago, making it easier for police and courts to remove the guns at least temporarily from someone who has made threats of violence. A study by the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California-Davis found that police had used the state’s Red Flag law in at least 58 cases after a person threatened to commit a mass shooting. Those were among 202 cases reviewed. Nearly all of the would-be shooters were men, half threatened to harm intimate partners. Six were students who had threatened to shoot people at school.
Nineteen states have so far adopted Red Flag rules, which allow police or family members to ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others. In California, teachers, school administrators and employers can also invoke the law. The ban on gun ownership can be extended to as much as five years after a court hearing.
Use of the law in California has expanded, from 86 cases in 2016 to 1,110 in 2019, according to a summary of the research in the San Jose Mercury (https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/06/14/study-california-red-flag-law-may-have-stopped-58-gun-massacres/).
