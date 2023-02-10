Ballot image
Jim Small | Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues.

The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary of state a digital image of every ballot cast in an election. They would also have to give the secretary of state a list of all eligible voters prior to the election and a list of those who voted in the election. The secretary of state would then publish all of that information online.

