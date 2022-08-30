SPRINGERVILLE — Feral and unhandled horses living in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will continue to be removed from riparian areas and be sold, according to a Forest Service spokesman.
“The Springerville and Alpine Ranger districts of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are experiencing unsustainable degradation of threatened and endangered species habitat and other resources because of unauthorized livestock, commonly referred as feral horses,” ASNF Public Affairs Officer Jeffrey Todd told the White Mountain Independent Friday. “To mitigate this issue, they will continue gathering and removing feral horses from sensitive riparian areas for upcoming sale. Between 2020 and 2021, the forest removed 74 unauthorized feral cattle covering much of the same geography.”
Another big concern for Arizona conservation is the environmental damage the unhandled horses are causing to watering holes for other livestock and wildlife. According to John Koleszar, it’s a serious problem. In a Dec. 21 online article in Western Outdooor Times, he states, “I travel quite a bit throughout northern Arizona and had the good fortune to be able to hunt in two of the units that are associated with the Heber wild horse territory this past year. Those units are designated as 3A/C and 4B. As an experienced hunter and dedicated conservationist, I’ve become deeply troubled by the dramatic changes in the area. The population of horses has exploded. While some horse advocates do not see a problem with a larger population, it has in fact created a larger ecological imbalance that must be addressed. This past year we have had a lot of rain. This was a blessing for all wildlife, but it was a rare occurrence. Such an exception only delays the inevitable. You simply cannot have a single species that grows each year exponentially without some management. The removal of a large amount of horses is absolutely necessary to maintain the balance for all wildlife.”
ASFS states, “The Apache-Sitgreaves estimates there are currently between 400-500 unauthorized horses in this area. These feral horses have been causing severe damage to the habitat of threatened and endangered species in an area including the Chiricahua leopard frog, narrow-headed garter snake, loach minnow and Apache trout and New Mexico meadow jumping mouse, which is nearing extinction. There are indirect effects to habitats of three forks springsnail and Mexican spotted owl.”
Koleszar also states, “All of the animals I mentioned above (cattle, deer, elk) – other than horses — are regulated in numbers by the Arizona Game and Fish Department professionals. Their work encompasses professional surveys, translocations of species when necessary and establishing hunt guidelines to maintain an ecological balance across the state. Cattlemen, who utilize public lands for a fee to grow their cattle, are highly regulated as well. They rotate their cattle from area to area and move them to market in the fall. They are also responsible for the massive numbers of water tanks that feral horses utilize continuously — a problem when they dominate these tanks and drive off other wildlife in search of water.”
The question still continues, are the Heber horses related to the Alpine horses? Depending on whom you ask, the controversy of who has the most evidence is proclaimed on both sides. Todd states the following: “ When the Wild Horse and Burro Act was passed by Congress in 1971, there were no free-roaming horses documented on the Apache National Forest and no territory was established. While horses were found on the Sitgreaves National Forest, resulting in the establishment of the Heber Wild Horse Territory, the horses now found on the Apache National Forest are not connected to the Heber horses. These horses are not wild horses, not the progeny of wild horses, and have not mixed with wild horses. These horses were not present at the establishment of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. They are unauthorized livestock.”
Simone Netherlands disagrees that the horses came after the 2011 Wallow Fire. She is the president of The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group that is an Arizona nonprofit organization dedicated to protect and humanely manage the Salt River wild horses in Arizona as part of the area’s national heritage. “A gross neglect of historic evidence and an injustice to the people of Arizona who love these wild horses is happening here,” Netherlands said. “The assertion by the Forest Service that the Alpine wild horses are “unauthorized livestock” is untruthful, seeing as how many historic newspaper articles mention these very horses in the Apache Forest since the 1800s all the way through to 1971.
“They are completely cheating the public of Arizona who loves and cherishes wild horses as part of our historic heritage,” said Netherlands. “The Forest Service did not wish to protect them in 1971 and therefore did not give them a protected area and therefore the result today is that they can say they are “unauthorized livestock.”
Historian Marshall Trimble has written 25 books on Arizona history and states, “The Alpine wild horses, who live around the Coronado trail, are most likely descendants of the horses left behind by Francisco Vasquez de Coronado in 1540, therefore the Forest Service must be stopped from removing this important piece of Arizona history.”
Whether the horses are related or not, living on reservation land and jumping fences onto Forest Service lands, the fact is they’re still populating. Netherlands says she has found the best solution for maintaining herd sizes is by use of birth control or, Porcine Zona Pellucida. PZP is a fertility-control vaccine given to female horses on the range through an injection via remote darting. PZP is scientifically proven, with over three decades of use, and is recommended by the National Academy of Sciences for use in federally protected wild horse herds. Netherlands states, “The SRWHMG fertility-control program has reduced the number of foals born in the Salt River wild horse population in the Tonto National Forest from more than 100 in 2019 to just two in 2021 and none yet for 2022. The goal is to humanely decrease the size of the population over time so that it can remain in balance with its habitat. This is what we have proposed to the Forest Service for the Alpine wild horses as well, but was rejected. Now the Alpine wild horses will continue to grow while the Forest Service will continue to spend taxpayer money on removals. These removals are not humane, not popular with the public, not cost efficient and not necessary.”
Some advocates, such as Robert Hutchison, disagree with the PZP darting of mares. He says the entire herds will be wiped out in time. Netherlands disagrees, and says that birth control is nonpermanent, and is used once a year on a specific mare that is due for the annual “shot,” which is carefully documented. She also says it allows the mare to keep her proper hormone balance and will keep the sociobehavior natural between the stallions and other bachelor herds. Other forms of “darting” can affect the mare, and can impact the natural characteristics of the herd, she said. “We have found this to be the best solution for the horses, and everybody wins.”
According to other previous statements made, threats of violence to all parties involved is another chapter in the ongoing story of the populating feral livestock and/or the Mogollon mustangs.
