SPRINGERVILLE — Feral and unhandled horses living in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will continue to be removed from riparian areas and be sold, according to a Forest Service spokesman.

“The Springerville and Alpine Ranger districts of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are experiencing unsustainable degradation of threatened and endangered species habitat and other resources because of unauthorized livestock, commonly referred as feral horses,” ASNF Public Affairs Officer Jeffrey Todd told the White Mountain Independent Friday. “To mitigate this issue, they will continue gathering and removing feral horses from sensitive riparian areas for upcoming sale. Between 2020 and 2021, the forest removed 74 unauthorized feral cattle covering much of the same geography.”

