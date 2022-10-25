I firmly believe that if a scrum of producers spends $200 million to make a movie, I should see it. We should do proper honor to the purse. And whatever else this film might be, it is a stupendous visual experience. It is loud, too, with massive battles between superbeings.

The movie makers here attempt to replicate the enormous success of the Marvel Comic films by rolling out this, the hoped-for first in a long series of movies based on the DC Comic universe of stories and characters. They give it their best shot with this budget and Dwayne Johnson in the title role. It works too.

