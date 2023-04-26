ASNF

The Apache Sitgreaves National Forest is still waiting for the US Fish and Wildlife Service to issue a biological opinion on the plan to thin some 92,000 acres along the Black River near Springerville and Alpine.

Currently, tree densities are so great that most of the 92,000 acres remains prone to megafires, bark beetles and mistletoe. The Wallow Fire burned through the region and left so much dead wood and snags behind that the whole area remains prone to another major fire.

