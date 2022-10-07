The Bureau of Land Management today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona.

The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 10- to 15-members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

