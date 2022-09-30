Over the past five years, Blue Ridge High School has significantly expanded college course options for Blue Ridge students, creating enormous benefits for local students and families. Blue Ridge Principal Loren Webb said, “We’ve always had a strong tradition of helping students get an early start on life after high school, from career and technical education programs through the NAVIT/Northland Pioneer College partnership, to dual enrollment and advanced placement courses.
“But what we’re doing now takes that effort to the next level — no other district in the county can match our current offerings.”
Blue Ridge has a strong history of providing post-high school career and technical skills training, ranking in the top 10% of all high schools on the College and Career Readiness scale. Recently the district has taken a number of additional steps that offer local students enhanced college course options while saving local families millions of dollars in college tuition costs.
First, Blue Ridge joined the Northland Pioneer College TALON project, which offers college courses via videoconference at the high school, at no tuition charge.
Next, the high school hired a group of new faculty with college teaching credentials and worked with existing faculty to enhance their credentials. This allowed the district to increase its dual enrollment (courses for both high school and transferable college credit) and advanced placement (accelerated high school courses with a standardized exam for college credit) classes, expanding from math and English to also include new English options, social studies, and for the first time in 2022, environmental science.
The results for students, their parents, and the district are staggering.
Five years ago, Blue Ridge was a typical rural high school, with only a small group of students enrolling in advanced classes. Today, participation in advanced placement has grown to 352 enrollments, an increase of 802%. Dual enrollment participation has grown from 278 to 448 enrollments during the same period. Many students have multiple AP or dual course enrollments, giving them many opportunities to gain college credit.
“What I’m most proud of,” says AP teacher Adam Reeck, “is that we’ve done all this without seeing test scores drop. Normally when you invite lots of new students into an advanced program, you see results dip at first. We’ve always been above the state and national score averages in AP classes, but our scores actually improved from five years ago despite the huge increases in participation.”
So what does this all mean for Blue Ridge families? Parents are getting the equivalent of a scholarship for a three-credit college course every time their student completes a dual enrollment course or passes an AP exam. The dollars add up quickly. Last year, Blue Ridge students generated over $1.7 million dollars in tuition savings for their families through dual enrollment and AP. Many district students entered college this fall with ten to thirty transferable college credits, and some had enough to begin college as sophomores.
“A college education is one path to a better life,” says Principal Webb, “and we want Blue Ridge to do its part to help make college affordable and attainable for everyone.”
