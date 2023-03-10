BRUSD chart
Information source: Arizona Auditor General

Blue Ridge Schools stacked up well against other rural school districts in the most recent report from the state Auditor General’s Office.

The 1,800-student district has a relatively high family poverty rate and special education population, but nonetheless reported high test scores and an excellent graduation rate, at least compared to the statewide average.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

