Blue Ridge Schools stacked up well against other rural school districts in the most recent report from the state Auditor General’s Office.
The 1,800-student district has a relatively high family poverty rate and special education population, but nonetheless reported high test scores and an excellent graduation rate, at least compared to the statewide average.
The graduation rate stands at 80%, with 13% of students in special education programs, 4% English Language learners and 25% of families below the poverty line. The graduation rate is 80%, compared to a statewide average of 74%. But that looks good because Arizona has the lowest graduation rate in the country. California averages 86% and Utah 90%.
The district could also boast very low costs for both plant operations, transportation and food service — all categories in which most rural school districts report significantly higher costs.
The district is also struggling with a steep enrollment decline, however.
The Auditor General’s report for fiscal 2021-22 documented low test scores statewide, an increase in per-student spending driven by federal pandemic relief money and a continued decrease in the share of the school budget going into the classroom in the form of instruction, student support and instructional support.
Blue Ridge students reported test scores well above comparable rural schools and close the statewide average, which is bolstered by high-wealth district a large share of college educated parents.
In Math, 27% of Blue Ridge students ranks as proficient or better. The figure was just 20% in comparable rural schools and 33% statewide.
In English, 36% of Blue Ridge students ranked as proficient or better compared to 25% in peer schools and 40% statewide.
In science, 23% of Blue Ridge students scored as proficient or better compared to 15% in peer school and 25% statewide.
Admittedly, those scores remain worrisome for the whole state. They reflect scores in the midst of the pandemic, after two years of online learning, absenteeism drive by quarantines and family trauma. Navajo County suffered one of the highest infection and death rates in the state. That proved especially in the Blue Ridge attendance area, due to low COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Scores in most districts rose in the tests administered last May, which aren’t yet reflected in the auditor general’s report.
Blue Ridge also enjoyed a significant increase in per-student spending between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. Per-student spending rose nearly $1,000 to $12,935, which is above the state average as well as several of the surrounding school districts like Show Low.
Most of that increase came in the classroom with a $432 increase in instruction and a $104 increase in student support. Some 65% of the district’s budget went to the classroom, above the statewide average.
The district’s also doing better than most when it comes to class sizes and teacher. The district has 17 students per teacher experience, down from 20 in fiscal 2017. The average years of teacher experience has also risen — from 14 in 2017 to 17 years in 2022. Only 6% of teachers are in their first year of teaching compared to 18% six years ago.
Moreover, teacher salaries now match the statewide average. The average teacher in Blue Ridge makes $58,673, compared to $48,373 six years ago. The average teacher salaries in Blue Ridge have gone from about 4% below the statewide average to about $300 above the average.
So here are some of the key numbers for Blue Ridge from the auditor general’s report:
- 65% of the budget went to the classroom and 35% to other categories.
- 10% of the budget went to administration, close to the statewide average and well below the national average. The share of the budget devoted to administration has decreased 1.5% since 2017.
- Per-student spending rose $995, with the biggest increase in instruction ($432), land and buildings ($298), food service ($159), interest ($122) and student support ($104).
- The district reported “very low” spending on plant operations ($5.33 per square foot compared to $7.21 statewide).
- The district reported “very low” spending on food service, $2.56 per meal compared to $3.25 statewide.
- The district reported “very low” spending for transportation, $1.465 per rider compared to $1,945 statewide.
- The average teacher salary was $58,673, barely above the statewide average of $58,366.
