Blood Drive

Blue Ridge High School student Cooper Capron is drawn for a blood donation by a representative of Phoenix-based Vitalant.

 Courtesy of Lily Stevens

The Blue Ridge High School chapter of the National Honor Society ran the first of its three blood drives for this academic year Sept. 12.

Blue Ridge NHS works with Vitalant, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization, to donate blood for those in need throughout Arizona.

