The Blue Ridge High School chapter of the National Honor Society ran the first of its three blood drives for this academic year Sept. 12.
Blue Ridge NHS works with Vitalant, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization, to donate blood for those in need throughout Arizona.
The blood drives are student-organized and led, according to NHS adviser and Blue Ridge teacher Mark Vest.
“Our students are very self-directed and highly motivated,” Vest said.
“They know the importance of this effort and see it as a way to make a real difference for their fellow Arizonans.
“It really helped send the right message that our first donor in line was Superintendent Michael Wright.”
This most recent blood drive was a huge success, with donations hitting 153% of Vitalant’s goal for the event. A total of 28 BRHS students – many of them first-time donors – and dozens of community members and staff donated blood.
Lori Hilliard, Blue Ridge’s liaison from Vitalant, told NHS students before the event that blood supplies in Arizona are critically low and every donation could be lifesaving for their fellow citizens.
“Lori is amazed by our students,” Vest said. “She calls our NHS leadership group ‘the Dream Team’ and holds them up as a model to other high schools.”
There were 22 NHS members who came together to recruit donors, advertise the drive, plan and schedule the day’s activities, check in donors and monitor donors during recovery. This all occurred under the leadership of Blood Drive Committee co-chairs Lucy Flake and Caralea Vest, both seniors at Blue Ridge.
Flake, student co-chair of the blood drive, believes, “the Vitalant blood drives have always been my favorite part of being in NHS. It has been so rewarding to bring the community and the school together for the sake of helping others.”
NHS President Caralea Vest added, “I’m so glad we’ve chosen blood drives as our NHS community service project. “We’re creating lifelong donors who are saving the lives of people in their community!”
The next Blue Ridge NHS blood drive will be held on Nov. 22 at the Blue Ridge district board room.
Interested community blood donors can sign up in early November through the Vitalant.org website.
