Border Impact

From left, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa II and Pima County Deputy Administrator Francisco Garcia testify to a Senate panel on the impact surging immigration has had on their communities.

 Alexis Waiss/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — Arizona border communities face a “humanitarian disaster” in two weeks if the federal government does not step in to help with the crush of migrants expected when Title 42 ends, local officials told a Senate panel Wednesday.

Mayors from Yuma and Sierra Vista along with Pima County’s chief medical officer all testified that their systems are already straining under what have been historically high numbers of immigrants crossing the border. They told a Senate Homeland Security subcommittee that they do not have the staff or equipment to handle any more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.