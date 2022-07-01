Boutique Air will continue providing flights from Show Low Airport through July 16, according to the city of Show Low.
The city issued a press release on June 24 stating that Southern Airways has been postponed as the local carrier due to being “delayed in implementing the resources in Show Low and Phoenix.”
Southern Airways was originally set to take over all air services in Show Low beginning July 1.
Southern Airways also announced that it will be refunding the price of any reservations placed between July 1-15, and will also be issuing $75 electronic vouchers for the inconvenience.
Those funds will be usable on any future reservations booked through Southern Airways after July 15.
Southern Airways was unanimously voted to be the next airline servicing Show Low by the City Council in March. In a previous interview with the Independent, airport manager Jacob Allen spoke highly of Southern and was looking forward to changing public perception of the airport now that the airport would be dealing with a new, more reliable airline.
Boutique Air has struggled in recent years to maintain a high level of satisfaction with White Mountain residents.
Southern Airways could not be reached for any comment on the matter.
Allen did mention in a prior interview, however, that the switch from Boutique to Southern should have been relatively painless, and that most passengers wouldn’t notice a big difference as the airport transitions between the airlines. It seems that frequent fliers on the Mountain will have to wait just a bit longer to enjoy more reliable and less expensive flights than Southern had promised.
Tickets for flights can currently be purchased through the Boutique Air and United websites or the American Airline website for connecting flights.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
