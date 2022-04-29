EAGAR — The Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley at 216 E. Second Ave. in Eagar has outgrown its current location.
The organization is now in the process of finding a more suitable property to continue to provide a safe, reliable place for the youth of Round Valley when not in school.
At this time, the club has about 35 regulars and about 70 visitors per day and growing now that summer is nearing. Sarah Meecham, the CEO and director of the club, is very passionate about the care and nurturing of the kids in the community who really don’t have a place to go or just hang out.
The Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley provides a safe and comfortable atmosphere with after-school activities and emotional support from time to time for those just needing someone to discuss their problems with. Meecham always tries to instill a sense of moral direction, camaraderie and belonging to all who enter.
When talking to kids with problems or feelings as though they have little or nothing to offer, she always asks, “are you a better human being today than you were yesterday?” all while getting them involved in whatever activities the club has to offer including art, music, literature and how to relate to others in a social setting.
The club also provides opportunities for summer camp and field trips. The first Boys Club was founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1860. In 1906, 53 independent Boys Clubs came together in Boston to form a national club called the Federated Boys Club. In 1931 it became The Boys Clubs of America and in 1990 became the Boys & Girls Club of America.
The Boys & Girls club of Round Valley is now in its 12th year and growing strong. The club is a nonprofit organization and with the work of Meecham, Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona on Track program will be helping to provide funds for the club. The Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley has a board consisting of the President Bill Greenwood, Vice President Manuela Bowler, Treasurer Laura Ramiriz, Secretary Billye Wilda and board members Steve Christensen, Joseph Jarvis, Curtis Elmer, Rebecca Kinsel, Carol Perezchica and Sammie Finch.
They are working diligently to improve and make the Boys & Girls Club a valuable asset to the Round Valley community and give the youth in this area a safe place rather than being left on their own while the parents are at work. There is a $5 membership fee for each child, and donations are accepted and greatly appreciated. If anyone knows of a place that is available and suitable for the Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley to relocate, contact Meecham at 928-245-8989.
Are you a better person today than you were yesterday?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.