For the past couple of months, I have been writing about the different brain fitness activities designed to develop a healthy brain. In my first article, I mentioned two important components for achieving brain fitness: regular exercise and social interaction. Another important facet of brain health is nutrition. A healthy diet can improve your ability to think, remember and process information as you age.
There are two helpful diets designed to prevent heart disease and dementia.
Ready to eat the world’s healthiest diets? The Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, which stands for “dietary approaches to stop hypertension,” have been proven to improve heart health and boost brain health as well. Both diets avoid processed foods and focus on fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts and seeds.
The Mediterranean diet is a healthy-eating plan based on the traditional cuisines of countries that border the Mediterranean Sea. It incorporates plant-based foods and herbs and spices. These ingredients are the foundation of the diet, with olive oil as the main source of added fat. Fish and fowl are included in moderation, and red meat and sweets are eaten only occasionally.
Interest in this diet was sparked in the 1950s when nutritionists and dieticians discovered that heart disease was significantly lower in the Mediterranean countries compared to the United States. Since then, numerous studies have validated and confirmed the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.
Similar to the Mediterranean Diet, the DASH diet is a flexible and balanced eating plan. It not only helps create a heart-healthy eating style, it is designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure (hypertension).
The DASH diet is rich in vegetables, fruits and whole grains. It includes fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, beans and nuts. It limits foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats and full-fat dairy products.
Because controlling hypertension is the main focus of the DASH plan, it significantly limits your intake of sodium. A typical American diet includes a whopping 3,400 mg of sodium or more a day! The DASH diet recommends only 2,300 mg a day – which is equalivalent to approximately 1 teaspoon of table salt.
Both the Mediterranean and DASH diets recommend avoiding processed and high-sodium foods. If you are a meat eater but not fond of veggies, it may take time for your palate to adjust. But once it does, you may find you prefer a much healthier way of eating; your body will appreciate it, too!
Recommended servings
The number of servings suggested depends on your daily calorie needs. The following servings are combining the recommendations from both the Mediterranean and DASH diets, based on a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet:
• Grains: Four or more servings a day. Mostly whole grains. One serving is equivalent to one slice of bread, or 1 ounce dry cereal, or 1/2 cup cooked cereal, rice or pasta.
• Vegetables: Four or more servings a day. One serving is 1 cup raw leafy green vegetable or 1/2 cup of cooked vegetables.
• Fruits: Three or more (medium sized) servings a day. Make fruit your dessert.
• Fat-free or low-fat dairy products: Reduce this category. Choose approximately 1 to 2 servings per week. One serving is 1 cup milk or yogurt or 1.5 ounces cheese.
• Fish and seafood is specific to the Mediterranean diet: At least 2-3 times each week. Choose salmon and tuna, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
• Lean meats and poultry are allowed for the DASH Diet: Six 1-ounce servings or fewer a day. One serving equals 1 ounce cooked meat, poultry or fish, or 1 egg.
• Nuts, seeds and legumes: Three or more servings a week. One serving is 1 ounce, which translates to 23 almonds, 14 walnut halves or half cup of cooked beans or legumes.
• Fats and oils: Choose extra virgin olive oil, and use in salad dressings and cooking. Recommended at least 4 tablespoons a day. Avocados are included in this category because they are a great source of good fats.
• Sweets and added sugars: DASH Diet allows this category but not the Mediterranean Diet. It is recommended that you limit this category.
• Herbs and Spices: Use daily. Season foods with herbs, garlic, onions and spices instead of salt.
• Alcohol/Wine: Approximately 1 glass per day (red wine). Note that white wines are higher in sugar.
Once you acclimate to this style of eating, there are a variety of good Mediterranean and DASH Diet recipe books available offering an assortment of culinary selections. Also, a simple google search for recipes will put you on the road to healthy living and a sharper mind. Bon appetite!
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She is a retired certified personal trainer, fitness certification specialist, post-rehab therapist, strength and flexibility coach and Air Force fitness master trainer.
