Blue Ridge High School rover traveling-team members Nolan Gibson, from left, Siris Baca, Annalyse Brimhall, Cameron Bays and Jackson Woods display their human-powered rover design for the 2023 NASA contest. Woods and Baca are the rover team captains.
Blue Ridge High School's rover team was chosen to compete in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge occurring on April 20-22 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The event is composed of 61 teams chosen from 30 countries, Blue Ridge being one of 16 high schools chosen. The main focus of the challenge is for students to design, build and test human-powered rovers that may one day be used for exploring other worlds on crewed missions.
Blue Ridge's rover team has been chosen to participate in the challenge each year since 2019, and had wins each year it participated. In 2019 the Blue Ridge student team won the HERC Drive Train Technology Challenge Award. They competed against over 100 high school and university students from 26 different countries.
In 2020 they competed in, and were the winners of, the HERC "STEM Engagement." The Blue Ridge team was also selected as one of the top three teams in both the Drive Train Technology Task and 3D printed Tool Task Challenge.
The challenge in 2020 consisted of over 112 high school, college and university teams from over 11 countries, said Kevin Woolridge, BRHS math and fab lab teacher.
Woolridge said the team has competed in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge "every year since 2019, with the exception of the COVID years, where we were unable to travel out of state. During those years, we participated in the SARSEF Race the Sun solar go-kart race in Tucson.”
In 2021 the Blue Ridge team earned the SARSEF Race the Sun Innovation Award and took second place in the Solar Efficiency Challenge.
Last year, the local team earned second place for Innovation.
Participation was a student initiative from the beginning. “In 2019, several students presented me with the challenge and asked if we would be able to do it," Woolridge said.
"Of course I said yes; I am always willing to help the students reach for remarkable challenges that will benefit their future development. My policy is that if any student has a good idea or STEM challenge that they want to do and can come up with a team, I will help them get it done,” he said.
Woolridge added having the fab lab and the digital fabrication tools at BRHS, including a comprehensive metal fabrication shop, allows students to do many things unavailable at most other schools.
“One of the deciding factors that allowed us to be chosen for this year's challenge was that we have the facilities in-house to build a rover where most schools need to go out of house and ask for local business to help them with the build. At Blue Ridge, our students design and build 100% of the rover from scratch. My role as the team sponsor is to provide guidance and coach them through the project; it is their project,” Woolridge said.
There are currently nine students on the build team and five students on the traveling team.
The Challenge is an outstanding opportunity for the students, Woolridge said.
“In addition to all they are learning regarding the science and engineering design process while building a human-powered rover, the students have an opportunity to meet like-minded high school and college students from all over the world, including meeting and networking with university engineering professors from some of the top schools in the US," Woolridge said.
Woolridge said students have had big opportunities come from participating on the team and that past students have been accepted into engineering programs at universities all over the US, including all three in Arizona.
“The program teaches students that not only have they been well-prepared at Blue Ridge, but that they have the ability and can be successful in the field of science and engineering after graduation,” said Woolridge.
