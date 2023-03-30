BRHS rover team 2023
Blue Ridge High School rover traveling-team members Nolan Gibson, from left, Siris Baca, Annalyse Brimhall, Cameron Bays and Jackson Woods display their human-powered rover design for the 2023 NASA contest. Woods and Baca are the rover team captains.

Blue Ridge High School's rover team was chosen to compete in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge occurring on April 20-22 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. 

The event is composed of 61 teams chosen from 30 countries, Blue Ridge being one of 16 high schools chosen. The main focus of the challenge is for students to design, build and test human-powered rovers that may one day be used for exploring other worlds on crewed missions.

