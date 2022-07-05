Mark Brnovich met with a reporter with the White Mountain Independent at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at The House and Red Barn Creamery. Brnovich is currently serving as Arizona's Attorney General and is on the campaign trail for the U.S. Senate. While Brnovich was in Show Low prepping for the Independence Day parade scheduled for the following day, he set aside some time to sit down with the Independent and discuss his politics, his ideology, and what it means to be an American.
Fortunately for Independent readers, Brnovich seemed much more excited to talk about skiing, college drinking, and his love for the White Mountains and their community. Before the conversation shifted towards politics, Brnovich talked about some of his more prominent memories while visiting the Mountain.
“I don't get up here as often as I'd like to,” he said, “but I was just telling my daughter about fishing in Holly Lake or Woods Canyon Lake, or hunting in Kaibab. I realized I have a lot of fond memories of being up here.”
He recalled a time when he had driven up from the valley with a friend, Steve Kush, and spent a weekend skiing at Sunrise. On their way home, taking the 260 back to Phoenix, a tire came off the truck they were using. “I just met with Steve earlier today, and we were both wondering how we didn't die. With the slick roads and the snow, I still don't understand how we walked away from that.”
He joked about how he would come up as a young boy, and would do his best to make as many runs as possible. “When you get older, you can't do as much stuff as you used to. We brought my daughters up a few years ago, sometime before I was AG. My girls, they wanted to ski all day, and I remember turning to my wife and going, 'can we just back up to the Lodge and go have a drink?'”, he recalled with a laugh. He's referring to the Mountain famous The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in Pinetop.
Brnovich had met with someone earlier in the day at The House, mentioning that it was one of his favorite spots to visit. “The food here is great,” he said, sipping from a glass of Diet Pepsi he had ordered during his earlier visit. “I always try to stop at the Munich Haus when I come through. Cattleman's is also fantastic. When I was Gaming Director, we'd meet with auditors or other people, and we would always bring them to Cattleman's. It was a tradition for us.”
He spoke briefly about his time at ASU, where he says one of his crowning achievements in his younger days was holding a pitcher drinking record at a local Mexican restaurant, the Dash Inn. He get's offended when people refer to ASU as a party college, because he think's it should be referred to as THE party college. “There's honestly nothing wrong with going to a party school, as long as you know you can still study and work and go on to be a success.”
Brnovich knows quite a bit about being successful. His campaign website features a number of his proudest accomplishments as AG, including protecting religious freedoms, pushing back against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and advocating for American consumers and business owners. “Faith, freedom, and federalism. That's my platform,” he said. However, is that enough to qualify him for a US Senate seat?
“I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think so,” he answered. “I think we’re at a critical point in our country’s history, and we have to get this right. I want to go to Washington to make government smaller. Any government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take it away.” This core ideology is what Brnovich has built his entire campaign on, and he believes that's what Arizona residents are looking for. “People get to DC and it changes them, because they don’t have these core values. They don’t have this core Arizona instinct. It’s important to have someone representing us in the Senate. Someone that represents Arizona values, someone that understands this state.”
Arizona resident's will decide whether he's right or wrong on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the polls.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, please contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
