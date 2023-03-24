PHOENIX — For over three decades, Pat McMahon brought joy to children across the greater Phoenix area on KPHO’s hit TV kid’s program, “The Wallace and Ladmo Show.”

But it wasn’t the McMahon name that necessarily drew in his young fans. Rather, it was the range of goofy characters that they knew him by, from doddering Aunt Maud to inept, spoiled rich kid Gerald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.