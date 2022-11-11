Brooke Horne

Brooke Horne performed as Belle in the Blue Ridge High School production of “Beauty and the Beast” in April.

 Facebook/Alli Mae Carnes Studio

A Blue Ridge High School student will be taking her onstage talents from the high school auditorium to one of the world’s most prestigious performing venues in New York City early next year.

Brooke Horne, a junior at Blue Ridge, has been selected to appear with the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York. In April, Horne starred as Belle in the school’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” and less than a year later will be singing her heart out Feb. 4 in the Big Apple as a soprano with the Honors Performance Series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.