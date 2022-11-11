A Blue Ridge High School student will be taking her onstage talents from the high school auditorium to one of the world’s most prestigious performing venues in New York City early next year.
Brooke Horne, a junior at Blue Ridge, has been selected to appear with the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York. In April, Horne starred as Belle in the school’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” and less than a year later will be singing her heart out Feb. 4 in the Big Apple as a soprano with the Honors Performance Series.
“I love learning about vocal performance in any way possible,” Horne said Tuesday in an email to the White Mountain Independent, “and this would create an opportunity of a lifetime where I would continue to use the things I will learn from the esteemed directors and from those in attendance with me. It would be an extreme honor to represent my small community and to have the experience of a lifetime performing at Carnegie Hall.”
The Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world, she said, adding that she was accepted for the program among some 10,000 nominations based on an audition recording and a review by the Honors Selection Board.
Horne will be among a group of youth performers from 48 states, Bermuda, Canada, China and South Korea. The finalists will convene in New York where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of New York. The Feb. 4 performance will be open to the public, and tickets can be purchased beginning on approximately Dec. 4 through the Carnegie Hall box office.
The Honors Performance Series was created in 1964 to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues, according to a HPS statement.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series, said in the statement. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
To accompany her vocal talent, Horne plays the violin, harp, piano and ukulele and appeared onstage as Dorothy in an elementary school production of “The Wizard of Oz” which is when she “really fell in love with singing,” she said.
“During the pandemic, I spent my time watching videos and reading articles on how to improve vocal technique. That’s when I really started to improve. … I am so excited to perform at Carnegie Hall. I look forward to learning from master conductors and alongside students from all over the world!”
At Blue Ridge, Horne is definitely a standout in the performing arts, an inspiration to other students and is driven to succeed academically and musically, one of her mentors believes.
“Brooke Horne has been a student of mine for at least the past six years,” Theresa Dick, orchestral and choral director at Blue Ridge Unified School District, said in an email. “She studies violin with me, as well as being in both my varsity choirs at school. I think so highly of all my students, but Brooke is one of my students that stands out in all she does. Brooke is an incredible young woman with a heart of gold. Brooke is also a true leader. She gives 200% of herself at all times. She is incredibly organized and knows exactly what she is doing. She holds several officers’ positions on my fine arts teams and is a true go-getter! I’ve watched her volunteer with special-needs students, not because it is something that she should do, but it is because she loves to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.