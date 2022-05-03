Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. formally announced the appointment of Bryce Judd to the Show Low City Council on April 26.
Judd will be filling a seat that belonged to Dawn Wilson. The former councilor resigned from the council on April 4, more than three weeks before the announcement of Judd’s appointment.
In a news release from the city of Show Low’s website, the public was notified that the remaining council members met to discuss who would fill the vacated seat on April 7, only three days after Wilson’s resignation.
On April 19, two applicants were interviewed to take the position, and Judd was selected.
Judd’s term will formally begin on Tuesday, and he will be sworn in at 7 p.m. in the council chambers and take his seat among the other councilors. His term will follow through to December 2024, locking him to the council for a little over two years.
Wilson left the council with the intention of running for Show Low Justice of the Peace. On her Facebook page, entitled “Dawn Wilson Show Low Justice of the Peace,” a post was submitted at 5:56 p.m. the day of her resignation and stated “Officially a Candidate!”
A separate Facebook post from April 11 stated, “Although Ms. Wilson had to resign her position on the Show Low City Council due to Arizona’s resign-to-run law, she will never stop fighting to improve our community.”
Since then, the page has seen posts almost daily with new graphics, endorsements and voting information, all aimed at spreading awareness of her campaign to join the city’s lower courts.
On a recent post, she received recognition from Bryan Layton, assistant county manager for Navajo County, for “organizing and coordinating” a project for improving the care of mentally ill persons in Navajo County.”
On the subject of Wilson stepping down from the City Council and Judd’s appointment, Leech issued a statement saying, “Councilwoman Wilson served on our council since December of 2020, and she always displayed an evident dedication to the city of Show Low and its citizens. I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors and thank her for her service to our community. I share in the excitement of Bryce Judd’s appointment to the Show Low City Council with my fellow council members.”
In response, Judd went on record to say, “I would like to thank the members of the Show Low City Council and Mayor John Leech Jr. for entrusting me with the appointment to City Council. I would also like to thank Dawn Wilson for her service as a council member and wish her prosperity in her future endeavors. I am humbled and excited to work with the honorable individuals that serve our city, and I understand the weight of my appointment. I have lived in Show Low for almost 20 years, and I have a deep love for the values, heritage and culture that unite our community. I am proud to call Show Low my home, and I am profoundly grateful for the members of our community that has influenced my life. I look forward to serving the upstanding citizens of Show Low. It is my hope that we thrive, preserve our heritage, and work for the common good of the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.