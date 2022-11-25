Business owners - for the third year the Small Business Development Center hosted by NPC is sponsoring the PLEASE Buy Local for the Holidays program throughout North East Arizona. You have probably seen the bright yellow signs and the results of the past couple of years are in - IT IS WORKING. Your customers understand that fall is a slow time for you and holiday sales are really the catalyst to get you through to summer. Everybody can see the advantage of keeping our money in North East Arizona and not shipped off to a national headquarters somewhere else. Of course, we can’t buy everything local but even increasing our local buying by 10% means more jobs which directly leads to better roads and improvements to local schools.
Ahead of the crowd
Our third year of the PLEASE program looks like it will have the highest participation ever and others are following! Last month Yuma rolled out a PLEASE Buy Local campaign with the same yellow flags and banners based on our positive results. If you look on the internet you see Buy local Savannah, Keep it in Cleveland and Allentown Local as cities across the country see the value of keeping the money at home. Our consumers are doing their part; now it is time for business owners to jump in.
Business Owners - help us
Now business owners can remind us to PLEASE Buy Local and not just in the traditional ways. Consider the ideas below:
Restaurants - Put a sign by the door or cash register offering Gift Certificates for the holidays but don’t forget to emphasize not just the certificate but also that this is a great chance to Buy Local. We often forget that this is a great way to keep our money here. If you sell pizza maybe it is 12 pizzas for the price of 10 so we can give a “buy local” that keeps on giving.
Retail stores - Let us know what is locally produced. If you have crafts, clothes, or food (honey and jam) that are local LET US KNOW. Just a “Local product” sign with the addition of PLEASE Buy Local will remind us to keep our money here. It is not that we don’t want to do it- sometimes we just forget unless you remind us.
Car dealers/mechanics - we all know our kids don’t change their oil enough. Offer us a PLEASE Buy Local oil change gift certificate. Think outside of the box. We don’t know what you can offer us to help us Buy Local. We need your suggestions.
Agriculture/craft fair - put together a “Local Product” package or grouping to remind us and to make it special when we give it as a gift.
Service providers - Do you have a side gig in the winter clearing snow or in the summer cutting grass? Contact your regular clients to let them know you have gift certificates. We never know what to get our neighbors and this is a way to support local business.
Hairdresser/Nails/dog grooming/alterations (or anything else you do in your house) - Let your regulars know that you have certificates available. This is the perfect opportunity to promote buy local.
Accountants - how about a $100 gift certificate to do taxes? Lawyers- $100 gift certificate toward a divorce after the holidays (ok just kidding.)
Local newspaper/magazines - Buying a subscription for your summer visitor friend IS buying local.
Put a bow on it
As a local business owner, you are the expert on what you can offer to increase your revenue through the PLEASE Buy Local program but you need to take the lead. We want to buy local- tell us how and tell us what products and services keep the money in our area.
Additionally, remember most of the time we will be giving your products or services as gifts so it would give us a break if you put together a nice LOCAL PRODUCT or LOCAL SERVICE envelope or bow so that the recipient knows.
Consumers - here is our chance
We need to promise ourselves that we will get AT LEAST one more gift here instead of on-line. We know our merchants can’t compete with everything that is on the internet but even a small shift in buying can make a big difference. In addition to the merchants and businesses we know all year around this time of the year also gives us the opportunity to buy from neighbors who might not have a year around store.
Consider the following opportunities
December 2nd
Winter Wonderland- 4-9pm at 80 S 3rd West, Snowflake
Annual Cup of Cheer- 10 am- 2 pm at 1915 S Penrod, Pinetop
Holiday Markets- 10 am- 4 pm at 825 E Main St, Springerville
Christmas Fair- at Jack Barker Memorial Park, Pinetop
Candy Cane Lane- 10 am- 4 pm at 805 E Whipple, Show Low
December 3rd
Holiday Markets- 10 am- 4 pm at 825 E Main St, Springerville
Candy Cane Lane- 10 am- 4 pm at 805 E Whipple, Show Low
Winter Wonderland- 4-9pm at 80 S 3rd West, Snowflake
The SBDC
The award- winning Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted by Northland Pioneer College is at your service if you would like to start a business or grow your current business. The SBDC provides free one-on-one counseling to help you move forward. Contact them at npc.edu/sbdc and click on “Ask for assistance” or call 928-965-8679.
Rich Chanick is the director of the Small Business Development Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.