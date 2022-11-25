Business owners - for the third year the Small Business Development Center hosted by NPC is sponsoring the PLEASE Buy Local for the Holidays program throughout North East Arizona. You have probably seen the bright yellow signs and the results of the past couple of years are in - IT IS WORKING. Your customers understand that fall is a slow time for you and holiday sales are really the catalyst to get you through to summer. Everybody can see the advantage of keeping our money in North East Arizona and not shipped off to a national headquarters somewhere else. Of course, we can’t buy everything local but even increasing our local buying by 10% means more jobs which directly leads to better roads and improvements to local schools.

Ahead of the crowd

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.