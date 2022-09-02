Sitting inconspicuously on the east side of White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside, you may not notice Cafe Pinoli if you’re not looking. The charcoal-colored, one-story building, about a half mile south of Porter Mountain Road, has a sign with a lighted arrow pointing out its location, but it’s still easy to miss.
Through the entryway, you’ll come first to a foyer accommodating those waiting for a table. Reservations are not required but are recommended. Once inside, you’ll be greeted and offered seating in one of two dining areas or the spacious bar area with several tables.
I was a little struck, given the menu items and price points, at the casual setting, from server attire to the table tops, sans cloth. This may be more of a nod to the moniker Cafe rather than Ristorante. I wasn’t put off, just surprised.
After being seated, I was offered fresh bread with a piquant, herb-dusted butter while deciding whether to order a favorite libation or the featured cocktail of the evening, a classic Italian cocktail invented in Florence by namesake, Count Negroni. A selection of craft beers was also a welcome temptation.
The profuse menu is sure to please most any palate. If you choose a selection from the appetizer menu, featuring fresh and varied choices from Bruschetta to a well-appointed Charcuterie, your meal will be off to a splendid beginning.
On my visit, I sampled the Roasted Shoshito [sic] Peppers appetizer. Several lightly charred peppers drizzled with olive oil were served in a rarebit dish with a lemon wedge that, when squeezed over the peppers, made it a memorable start. Shishito peppers, known as Lion Head peppers in Japan where they first gained popularity, are usually mild but occasionally a pod can be a bit spicy, but never overly so.
The dinner menu is reworked daily to feature dishes made from the freshest ingredients available. While favorites like Chicken Parmesan will usually be available most of the time, steak, seafood and seasonal choices may vary. Good to know before you go: the menu is updated daily on Cafe Pinoli’s website (www.cafepinoli.com).
Struggling mightily not to order the Lamb Chops or Filet Mignon this evening, I chose Spinach and Cheese ravioli. Eight al dente pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese speckled with spinach were surrounded by a delicious marinara sauce and accompanied by lightly steamed broccoli nestled in the center of the plate.
The Unknown Date, an unabashed lover of seafood, went with a Salmon filet of generous proportion which was broiled to perfection. Alongside were several spears of tender asparagus and roasted garlic mashed potatoes which were excellent if a bit overindulgent in volume.
Of note here was that while the appetizer was served piping hot, the entrees and sides of both dishes were served just warm. This was a minor infraction, though, and the meals were enjoyed nonetheless.
All entrees are served with a choice of House salad, Caesar salad with either mixed greens or baby spinach or soup du jour. They also offer a dinner Cobb Salad or Caprese with fresh mozzarella.
To complement any meal, Cafe Pinoli offers a well-rounded wine list with several varietals available by the glass. Not sure what pairs well with your dinner choice? The attentive staff will be happy to offer suggestions.
A sweet ending to your visit is available with your choice of Key Lime Pie, Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Cake or a decadent Chocolate Torte. (You can always diet tomorrow!)
Cafe Pinoli is also open for lunch, offering soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, pizza, fajitas and fish.
My recommendation is to watch carefully so you don’t miss this hidden gem amongst the storefronts along White Mountain Blvd. as you come into Lakeside. But it’s well worth a turnaround if you do miss it! Mangiare!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.