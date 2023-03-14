Whew! This year’s nine-day marathon was more challenging than usual. When we got married, Phillip and I decided that, since our birthdays were so close together, it would be a good idea to plop the wedding right in between them. Some years that looks like a brilliant choice, and others not so much.

With the wild weather of the last couple of months, it wasn’t a good idea to try to plan any parties or other get-togethers since most of us didn’t know from one day to the next if we could get out of our driveways. So, we just played it by ear and got 'er done. My sweetie’s birthday (92 this year) kicked it off on Feb. 28, then our 20th anniversary was marveled over on March 4, and we wrapped up with my 75th birthday on March 8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.