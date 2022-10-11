SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is seeking applicants for a Resource Advisory Committee to help advise the forest in a collaborative resource decision-making. The SRS RACs will comprise 15 members approved by the Regional Forester where each will serve a 4-year term.
The Eastern Arizona RACs shall include representation from the following interest areas:
Five persons who represent:
Organized Labor or Non-Timber Forest Product Harvester Groups;
Developed Outdoor Recreation, Off-Highway Vehicle Users, or Commercial Recreation Activities;
Energy and Mineral Development, or Commercial or Recreational Fishing Groups;
Commercial Timber Industry; and
Federal Grazing Permit or Other Land Use Permit Holders, or Representative of Non-Industrial Private Forest Land Owners, within the area for which the committee is organized.
Five persons who represent:
Nationally or Regionally Recognized Environmental Organizations;
Regionally or Locally Recognized Environmental Organizations;
Dispersed Recreational Activities;
Archaeology and History; and
Nationally or Regionally Recognized Wild Horse and Burro Interest, Wildlife Hunting Organizations, or Watershed Associations.
Five persons who represent:
State Elected Office holder;
County or Local Elected Office holder;
American Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the committee is organized;
