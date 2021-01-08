Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s) Performing Arts Department is conducting online virtual auditions for the college’s spring theatre online “festival” series on Tuesday, Jan. 12 and on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. using Zoom.
This spring NPC will be soliciting new plays written by contemporary playwrights and producing an exciting, emotionally-varied series of one-act plays that will be featured virtually for all to enjoy.
Those interested in auditioning should prepare a one-minute comic or dramatic monologue and contact Dr. Mike Solomonson, the series director, at msolomonson@npc.edu or call 928-536-6217 for information on how to connect to the Zoom audition.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters across the country have been forced to close for the foreseeable future for the safety of the community.
As a means of providing entertainment and intellectual stimulation to their respective communities, many theaters have used virtual tools like Zoom or YouTube to present recorded or live performances of theatrical works.
NPC followed this model this past November with a very successful Fall Online Play Festival that featured five new plays, and interviews with playwrights.
The Performing Arts Department will build on this experience by featuring another round of new plays, which will be launched in April.
Specific online performance dates will be determined soon.
Those who audition and are cast, will need to have a reliable internet connection capable of supporting online technology like Zoom, as rehearsals will be held online on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as part of the department’s Spring Play Production classes.
Questions about auditions or the spring play series can be directed to Performing Arts Department Chair, Dr. Mike Solomonson at 928-536-6217 or email msolomonson@npc.edu.
