PHOENIX — In July 2022, the Arizona Republic reported on the mysterious source of more than $2 million that had been spent on television ads to help Lake win her Republican gubernatorial primary contest against wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson.

Campaign finance reports showed the money was given to the Put Arizona First PAC by a company named SPH Medical LLC, which listed its address as a UPS Store in north Phoenix. The Republic could not find any company with that name in Arizona but did find one in California. Its owner said he never gave the money to the Arizona committee.

