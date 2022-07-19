First of two parts
More than 50 community members attended a forum on Wednesday to hear six candidates running for Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council and two others seeking the mayor’s position share their opinions and philosophies on important issues specific to the community.
The public forum at St. Mary of the Angels church was hosted by Rotary of the White Mountains, and opening remarks were made by Deb Eldridge, president of the civic club.
For the Aug. 2 primary election, there is one two-year council seat vied for by Lynn Krigbaum, an incumbent, and Norris Dodd and Tim Kendzlic.
Candidates for the three four-year council seats are incumbents Sterling Beus and Taber Heisler, along with James Brimhall.
The two mayoral candidates are Stephanie Irwin, who has served as mayor for the past six years, and Jennifer Brimhall. As approved by voters in 2020, this upcoming mayoral term will be four years instead of two.
Moderator Barbara Bruce, a reporter for the White Mountain Indpendent, posed eight questions/topics prepared by organizers to the eight candidates, each of whom were given a timed two minutes for their voluntary responses. Following the prepared questions were written submissions from the audience regarding the strongest economic drivers, as well as the need for affordable housing to help remedy current employee shortages.
Topics included in the prepared questions were:
• How to balance growing the economy while preserving the community’s unique quality of life
• Whether to pursue big-box stores
• The potential annexation of neighborhoods
• How development can be accommodated without degrading community character
• Infrastructure and the feasibility of coordinating/acquiring eight separate water providers to help alleviate overall water concerns
• Planning and zoning issues. What would you change and why?
• Developing a brand based on assets (forests, lakes, home-town feel) and activities (hiking, camping, fishing), and how to attract businesses that reflect the brand
• Wildfire risk reduction. Is the community prepared for another wildfire?
The lengthy prepared questions were not provided to the candidates in advance; thus, all responses were spontaneous, tendering a lively exchange of ideas and opinions.
Ballots for the primary election have been mailed to permanent early-registered voters, and the primary election will be held on Aug. 2. Candidates who receive a majority of the votes in the primary election are elected and need not run in the Nov. 8 general election to fill any seats that remain unfilled after the primary election.
For further coverage on the candidates’ responses, see Friday’s White Mountain Independent. You can also go to www.facebook.com/wmicentral for a live stream of Wednesday’s candidate forum.
