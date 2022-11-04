While America’s eyes are focused on the big, national stage, the White Mountains have a few smaller-scale local elections taking place that will help shape Navajo and Apache counties.
Navajo County
White Mountain voters will see Democrat Deanne M. Romo on their ballots running for clerk of the Superior Court against Lee Hunter, an independent. Republican Joseph S. Clark will be seen running for Superior Court judge in Division 1. Justice of the Peace elections for precincts 1 through 6 also will be held. Krista R. Wilkinson (D) will be running for Holbrook, B.J. Little (D) is running in Winslow, Hunter T. Lewis (R) is hoping to secure Snowflake, Susie Nelson (D) is on the ballot for Kayenta, Scott Tipton (R) is vying for the Show Low seat and Robert Higgins (D) is hoping to service Pinetop. All justice of peace candidates are running unopposed in their respective precincts.
Constable positions are also up for election for each of Navajo County’s precincts. Phyllis Romo (D), Suzanne Smith (D), Michelle Hunt (R), Elizabeth Whitethorne-Benally (D), John Ray (R) and Greg Sharp (D) have claimed themselves for constable in Holbrook, Winslow, Snowflake, Kayenta, Show Low and Pinetop, respectively.
Apache County
Voters in Apache County will see similar positions available for election or reelection. The first name on Apache County’s official candidate list is Mike Latham (D), who is hoping to be re-elected as the Superior Court judge, followed by Annell Hounshell (D), who will be on the ballot for the clerk of Superior Court.
Justice of the peace positions are up for election for Round Valley (Precinct 1), St. Johns (Precinct 2), and North Star (Precinct 3). Gary Ciminski (R) is vying to secure Round Valley while Butch Gunnels (D) is hoping to serve St. Johns. Jay Yellowhorse will be the last name on the ballot for JP in North Star.
Constable elections will also be held for each of the three Apache County precincts mentioned above. Roger Curtus (R) is hoping for an opportunity to serve Round Valley, Lance Pearce (R) has been listed for St. Johns and Samuel Wood (D) is hoping to lay down some law in North Star. All Apache County resources say that each candidate is running unopposed for each position.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
