Civil Air Patrol squadron units meeting Phase II of CAP's COVID-19's Remobilization Plan are approved to resume cadet orientation flights.
Show Low squadron has met those requirements and it was a great day April 3 when flights were provided by Lt. Col Art Rogers from the Payson squadron.
Many of the Show Low cadets are on their third and fourth flights since joining, but due to the standdown in 2020, priority goes to the newest cadets first.
They will all be up and flying in no time because pilots are always eager to teach young people about flight.
Cadets learn all aspects of flight, from the preflight to taking the controls in phased learning elements. Cadets receive six powered flights and six glider flights through the aerospace education and cadet program curriculum.
Currently, the Scottsdale squadron has a glider and Show Low will be seeking opportunity to provide that next adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.