CAP

Pictured L to R US Public Health Services, CAP Cadets, Fishers of Men for Veterans Group.

 CAP photo

A chilly brisk morning found leader Marty Jarvey along with Vonda Woolums, Ginny and James Dargitz, Russ Marlow from the Fishers of Men for Veterans Group supporting the Wreaths Across America project at the Show Low Cemetery on Adams St. Marty has been organizing this project for 12 years now.

This year, cadets from Show Low Squadron 210 of the Civil Air Patrol/USAF Auxiliary and personnel from the US Public Health Services showed up to offer help in wreath placement on Veterans graves.

