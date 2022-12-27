A chilly brisk morning found leader Marty Jarvey along with Vonda Woolums, Ginny and James Dargitz, Russ Marlow from the Fishers of Men for Veterans Group supporting the Wreaths Across America project at the Show Low Cemetery on Adams St. Marty has been organizing this project for 12 years now.
This year, cadets from Show Low Squadron 210 of the Civil Air Patrol/USAF Auxiliary and personnel from the US Public Health Services showed up to offer help in wreath placement on Veterans graves.
A solemn occasion and one of great reverence and respect by all who were in attendance. Marty organized the day by starting out with a formal presentation with the CAP cadets placing the Service flags at the honors area and then laying wreaths at the base of the service flags. The ceremony followed with the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation. The groups participating took time to place a wreath at each Veterans headstone, say the Veterans name and offer a salute in remembrance. It was a special day of recognition, one in which Wreaths Across America has been organizing with local support coordinators like Marty for cemeteries across the nation since 1992. Lot's of time and attention goes into this national December day and it starts with the Fishers of Men for Veterans group placing stick flags on each Veterans grave, coordinating delivery receipt of the wreaths, placement and then gathering them up in a month when the ceremonial period comes to a close.
A special thank you to the members of the Commissioned Corps of the US Public Health Service for taking the time to provide a brief to the CAP cadets on their duties in support of our community, state and Nation, It was very interesting to learn of their jobs and how to serve in the medical field under the Corps.
