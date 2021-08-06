In an unprecedented multi-squadron effort, the Arizona Wing of Civil Air Patrol conducted two Emergency Blood Donor Center (BDC) Operations in Show Low and Mesa.
Both were neck and neck throughout the day in blood collections. The morning began with a base of 4,956 units of blood collected under Operation Pulse Lift.
By the end of the day the count had gone to 5,007 units.
At around 2:30 p.m., the Show Low Squadron 210 took the honors when Desiree Edwards, of Pinetop, donated the 5,000th unit of blood for Operation Pulse Lift’s COVID-19 response.
This was the Show Low Squadron’s seventh COVID-19 BDC event and the 94th for the overall Operation Pulse Lift pandemic response.
The Squadron went on to support the collection of 25 units.
While this was going on, CAP’s members at the Falcon Composite Squadron 305 supported the collection of 24 units of blood; for a combined AZWG collection of 49 units of blood.
Since April 16, 2020, Operation Pulse Lift has supported nearly 100 BDC collection events in five states, collecting enough blood to potentially save 15,021 lives during the COVID-19 response; unprecedented in CAP history.
The collections beat the 5,000th unit of blood goal (set for Oct. 1) by 66 days.
Congratulations to everyone in CAP; both donor center operators,and personal donors.
But the mission is not over, and we still have a nation that is in a blood emergency with only one-day blood supply in reserves. So Operations Pulse Lift will continue on.
