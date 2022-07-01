Western Trading Post, located in Casa Grande, recently auctioned off a genuine piece of American history and cowboy culture that many residents of the White Mountains will appreciate.
On June 18, WTP put a Springfield Model 1873 carbine up for auction that would go on to sell for $47,600. The Little Bighorn Native Capture Gun has strong connections to American history and the wars that have been fought to turn this country into what it has become.
This carbine’s history can be traced back nearly 150 years. The carbine is an 1873 model issued to a member Custer’s Seventh Calvary through the Springfield Armory. The unlucky man issued the carbine would carry it on June 25, 1876, into the Battle of Little Bighorn, which was, and is still considered to be, one of the most gruesome defeats the United States army ever suffered, resulting in the deaths of every member of Custer’s personal command, including Custer, his two brothers, his nephew and brother-in-law.
After the battle, the carbine was picked up as a war trophy by a 14-year-old member of the Sioux tribe named High Eagle. Researchers believe that someone tried using a newly invented smokeless powder cartridge in the carbine, destroying the breechblock and rear sights in the process, sometime after 1895. Even though the weapon was rendered useless, High Eagle kept the weapon and eventually passed it to William Fowler, a man history knows little of, but was believed to have been partially raised by High Eagle. When Fowler passed away in 1965, the carbine was sold to Gary Holtus, then to a man named Dick Harmon, neither of whom are believed to have been aware of any historical significance the gun carried. Harmon eventually sold it to its final owner, Ken Stasiak, before it was auctioned off at WTP in Casa Grande.
The carbine has been preserved through time, to the best ability of its owner from generation to generation. Wire and tacks were used as a repair in the late 1800s, and the carbine is laced with small Native decorations, restorations, and signatures, such as the small “H” that was tacked into the stock. There is only so much that can be done to a weapon like this, while still preserving the historical context and significance of the weapon.
Jim Olson, one of the partners and general manager of WTP, spoke by phone with the Independent about the weapon and its past. “With Native capture guns, you don’t really know much about the guy. But this time, we know all about his history and the gun’s past. We thought the historical aspect of the gun would most definitely put it into the upper tier of relic condition guns,” Olson said. Most weapons in this condition will sell for $30,000 to $50,000.
The monetary value may have been set at $47,600, but the historical significance of this weapon carries a value that cannot be monetized. “Our motto here is to preserve and perpetuate our western heritage,” Olson said. “This is truly a passion for the people that work here, me included. I’m honored the be a small part of moving that gun forward, and all the history that comes with it, into the hands of a collector who’s ready to cherish it and preserve and prepare it for another generation.”
