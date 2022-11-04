Have you ever passed the intersection of Deuce of Clubs (U.S. 60) and White Mountain Road (State Route 260) and noticed a full parking lot outside of Cattleman’s Steakhouse? There’s two reasons for this: good food and good service.
Upon entering, you’re warmly greeted and offered your choice of seating in the dining room or spacious lounge area where you can catch the game on a number of TVs spread about.
The dining room used to feature an excellent soup and salad bar but became a victim of the pandemic awhile back and was replaced with much-needed additional seating.
A full bar is available to concoct your favorite libation while you look over the extensive menu. And for aficionados of the grape, a well appointed wine list will exceed your expectations. If you have trouble deciding, Cattlemen’s takes a page from the craft beer folks and offers several wine flights allowing you to sample a variety of wines before you commit to a full glass or bottle.
If you’re dining before 6:30 p.m., you can choose to order from a twilight menu offering eight entrees, including house favorite prime rib, at a discount, all including soup or salad and a side dish.
As you peruse the dinner menu, don’t skip over the starters. Besides usual favorites, you’ll find tasty and unique items such as blackened rib bites and buffalo cauliflower bites, florets bathed in buffalo sauce, then breaded and fried to crispy perfection and served with ranch dipping sauce.
Over a half dozen seafood selections are featured including salmon, lobster and crab legs. A seafood platter is available laden with fried calamari, fried shrimp and a fish filet, also fried. An improvement here would be offering the platter, as well as the cod fillet on the menu, broiled as well as fried. People tend to eat lighter these days and the option would be welcomed.
Further down the listings, you’ll find the heart of the menu starting with what must be their signature dish, prime rib. A salted herb rub is slow roasted onto the prime rib resulting in a tender and juicy slice cut to your requested size (8, 12, 16 or 20 ounces) and doneness. A menu suggestion to have your cut charbroiled may seem sacrilegious to a purest, but apparently Tiffany really likes it.
If you can get past the prime rib, other steaks offered include New York, ribeye and the king of cuts, a tender filet mignon wrapped in bacon. You can also pair the 8-ounce top sirloin with a number of seafood choices on the surf & turf feature or choose from three chicken dishes and a pair of hearty, 6-ounce pork chops.
All of Cattlemen’s dinners come with a loaf of warm, yeasty bread, a dinner salad so well appointed you won’t miss the salad bar or a bowl of homemade soup. You also get your choice of a side dish with choices of baked, mashed, sweet or french fried potatoes or my personal favorite, a creamy and cheesy au gratin.
For those not wanting a full dinner, check out the sandwich and burger selections. There are a few hamburger choices with a stand out, the black & blue, an 8-ounce burger grilled with a coating of blackened spices and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. There’s also a grilled-chicken sandwich and a succulent portobello sandwich, all served with a side.
After a meal here, you’ll understand why the parking lot always looks full. But you’ll soon find a space when you see patrons exiting with smiles on their faces and the top button on their pants undone.
