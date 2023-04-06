Navajo Nation

The Diné Skate Garden Project will host the official World Opening celebration on April 10 for the Diné Skate Garden.

The skate park started as a concept with Diné-owned artwear brand 4KINSHIP, and began taking shape with community support. Along the way it picked up sponsorships from Tony Hawk's Skatepark Project and Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation.

