The Diné Skate Garden Project will host the official World Opening celebration on April 10 for the Diné Skate Garden.
The skate park started as a concept with Diné-owned artwear brand 4KINSHIP, and began taking shape with community support. Along the way it picked up sponsorships from Tony Hawk's Skatepark Project and Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation.
During the world opening, more than 200 Navajo Nation kids and community members will gather with Diné skaters Di’Orr Greenwood, Peyton Alex, and Shawn Harrison, as well as Diné-owned Enchantment Skate Shop for a morning of local art, food, and skateboarding mentorship.
The Diné Skate Garden Project was conceived as a celebration of the strength of the community of “Tóhaaliní” (Where the Water Flows Out) located in the Toadlena/Two Grey Hills chapter of the Navajo Nation.
This Diné community is nestled in the Chuska Mountains between Shiprock and Gallup. In this remote area of Navajo Nation there previously was no public recreation space to safely gather; during the pandemic this was especially hard on the children and young residents in the community.
In recognition of their resilience in the face of a pandemic that had a devastating effect on the Navajo Nation, the Diné Skate Garden Project is committed to the health and wellness of future generations of Diné people, who for centuries have shown incredible strength in the face of adversity.
In addition to The Skatepark Project, Inspiring Children Foundation, and Wonders Around the World, organizations including Ginew, Fifth Pocket Skate Parks, DC Shoes, Vans, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), Dig Deep, and World Central Kitchen lent invaluable support and partnership to bring the Diné Skate Garden Project to the community.
4KINSHIP is a Diné-owned sustainable artwear brand. It was founded in 2015 by Amy Denet Deal. In 2019, Deal relocated to New Mexico to reintegrate with her tribe shortly before the pandemic hit, and spent 2020 helping to provide mutual aid relief for relatives on Navajo Nation.
The Skatepark Project, founded by Tony Hawk, is a nonprofit organization working to increase access to outdoor recreation and free play through the creation of safe and inclusive community skateparks. To get involved, visit skatepark.org.
