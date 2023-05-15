Census Tribes

About one-third of Americans have responded to the 2020 Census, which was sent out in mid-March, but tribal response rates are drastically lower so far. Census officials said problems with counting in Indian Country, including remoteness and low internet access, have been complicated by COVID-19.

 Scott Dalton/U.S. Census Bureau

WASHINGTON — Corey Saylor calls it the “painful irony” that Americans of Middle Eastern or North African descent face when filling out government forms.

Even though they are often “targeted because of the way they look and because of where they come from,” they have to identify as white because there is no other option, said Saylor, the research and advocacy director of Council on American-Islamic Relations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.