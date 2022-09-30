Road test

Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division is changing its road test requirements.

 Submitted

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the road test for new drivers as drivers will be asked to provide proof of insurance and registration prior to the exam.

“These changes are intended to provide a consistent experience at any of the MVD offices or authorized third party locations across Arizona,” said Mike Cryderman, MVD field operations administrator. “This new process continues our vision to become the safest, most reliable transportation system in the country.”

