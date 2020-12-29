Old West stagecoach drivers were unique individuals. They dressed in a very distinctive fashion, often ranging a bell as the stage entered town. Today we’ll learn about the Old West’s most unique stage driver.
Stagecoach driver Charley Parkhurst was about 5 feet 7 inches with tobacco stains on a beardless face, and only one eye. The other was lost while shoeing a horse.
One day a gang, led by a road agent named Sugarfoot, held up Charley's stage. Incidentally, they called him Sugarfoot because he wore empty sugar sacks on his extra large feet. Charley started carrying a pistol. About a year later, Sugarfoot and his gang tried to hold up Charley’s stage again. This time Charley drove the stage’s horses into the gang, drew a pistol, killed Sugarfoot and wounded the other two members of the gang.
In spite of Charley’s friendliness, Charley was a loner. Charley slept in the barn with the horses, bathed in creeks away from people and stayed away from women.
Due to rheumatism, Parkhurst gave up driving a stage, opened up stage stop in Watsonville, California, registered to vote and became a normal citizen of the community.
Charley ended up getting tongue cancer and refusing treatment, died on Dec. 28, 1879.
When the autopsy was done, it was discovered Charley Parkhurst was actually a fully developed woman and she had even had had a baby.
It seems that Parkhurst, as a young woman left alone to fend for herself, just figured out a way to make it in a male-dominated world.
There’s one other accomplishment people don’t think about when they hear the story of Charley Parkhurst. While a resident of Watsonville, California, Charlie Parkhurst was the first woman in the United States to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.