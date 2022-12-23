Why oh why does Christmas mean so much to the men and women in our military units all around this planet?
As a kid growing up with a soldier for my father, it seemed like all too often we found him off in some other country when Christmas season arrived.
Reckon this became an understanding throughout my younger years. In today’s military, this situation affects mothers and fathers alike. And yet, at an early age, I knew that this would be my chosen profession should it be available.
Wearing one of our military uniforms or that of our first responders has always been a gift that few are ever given and has been especially important in developing my relationship with the men and women who freely offered their lives on foreign soil and domestic disturbances so that most of our great nation could enjoy peace and prosperity at home.
After my 12 years of primary education (in 13 different schools I might add) in five states and two countries other than America, I was given an opportunity to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
This was my first Christmas away from family as new cadets were required to remain at school. It was also my first white Christmas! Every cloud has a silver lining, I guess!
And yes, after four years of a “free” education, I along with 564 young men, earned the gold bar of a second lieutenant. It was both the longest and shortest years of my life but most assuredly the most important ones.
As a class, we lost 24 in combat the first few years after graduation. They say “only the good die young” so that might explain my longevity!
Following my second “visit to Vietnam” in my six years in service, which included two Christmas seasons without my family, I chose to relinquish my commission as a captain to attend to matters at home. However, at this time of year, as a nation, we should always think of those men and women on guard at home and abroad whose choice of career is to primarily protect us all, yes “the good, the bad and the ugly” to put it in Hollywood jargon.
So many have expressed these thoughts in similar fashion over the years because it is important for all Americans to know and, yes, understand that our way of life is unique in this world! And, less we forget, words like these should be shared during the Christmas season.
From my perspective, Americans appear to have forgotten what Christmas used to be about. That’s right, welcoming our savior into the world. Sure, it’s a time for giving gifts and connecting with friends and loved ones, but how many of us truly comprehend the magnificent gift the world was given on the birth of an infant in a manger on this holy day some 2,000 years ago.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.