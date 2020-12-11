Those who braved the chilly weather on the night of Dec. 5 were treated to the sights and sounds of Show Low’s annual Christmas Light Parade.
This year’s parade featured the theme “Christmas Magic,” with floats from local businesses, non-profit organizations and families.
The judges have tallied their votes, and the winners were:
• Best Overall: Navopache Electric (winning a $300)
• Best Display of Shine: City of Show Low Recreation Department (winning $200)
• Best Use of Theme: Dance Amour (winning $200)
Judging this year’s parade entries were Beth Marsh of SLUSD, Jarom Lewis of Summit Healthcare and Denise Wiseman of Show Low Mainstreet.
