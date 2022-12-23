Christmas on Evergreen Drive has been a beloved White Mountain tradition for just shy of a decade, but this year it serves as a tribute to one of the men who started it.
As you make a right turn off East Pineview Drive onto South Evergreen Drive you’ll be greeted by one of the largest light displays in the White Mountains. Christmas lights stretch over one side of the street to the other creating a bright and beautiful tunnel.
There are two signs on each side of the street that read, “Christmas on Evergreen Drive. In Memory of Johnny Denton: 1951-2022.”
Taber Heisler, a town of Pinetop-Lakeside councilman and member of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said, “He was my father-in-law. He passed away this past summer from complications from strep throat. This was all his idea.”
The lights display began as a friendly competition between Heisler and Denton. Both would decorate their front yards and attempt to out-perform each other’s display. Soon after, other neighbors joined in the fun, and after a few years, every house was decked out come Christmas time.
At a Dec. 16 block party, Heisler and his family met in front of Denton’s house and made smores and drank warm apple cider as countless vehicles drove up and down his street, admiring their work and filling themselves with Christmas spirit.
“Monday through Thursday, we’ll see a fair amount of traffic, but it really goes crazy over the weekends,” Heisler said. “We’ll end up seeing about 500 cars each night along with people who will park up the way and just walk the street.”
On the opposite end of the block, the Perez family sat outside near a cozy fire playing Spanish renditions of classic Christmas songs. Beside them was an Aliberto’s food truck, handing out free churros and cups of hot chocolate to anybody who passed by.
“My mom’s church wanted a little get-together and she asked if we could come out and sell some churros,” Aldo Perez explained. “I was like, ‘How about we just post up and give some away?’ ”
His father, Emilio, dressed as Santa Claus and drove children up and down the block in a makeshift sled. Alejandro De La Torre said, “This is our first year doing it as a small thanks to the community that’s given us so much. This is what Christmas is all about.”
Heisler explained that the intent was never to get the entire block to contribute to the display. After he and Denton started constructing the tunnel, each of their neighbors followed suit and worked to decorate their yards as well. The result is a White Mountain Christmas experience like no other.
Heisler said, “We get people who come by and ask, ‘Is this part of your HOA?’ or something like that, and no, everyone has just done it. It wasn’t a coordinated effort. Everybody kind of just does their own thing and it all just comes together.
“Because of COVID, you couldn’t buy the light show display kits; you couldn’t find them anywhere. One of the things we did this year was investing in those as a tribute. This was very special to John (Denton). We’d put all this stuff up and then the first car would come by, smiling, and waving and just showing off their holiday spirit.
“It made his whole Christmas. He really grew to appreciate people that would stop by and talk to him and tell him where they were from or mention the (number) of years that they’ve been coming up to see it.”
Visitors often share their experience or family pictures on social media sites that Heisler has set up for the display. He says they will receive comments from people from across Arizona: some relaying their thoughts on their experience and some sharing their intention to travel up to the White Mountains and see the display firsthand.
Paula Lemaster, a visitor from Texas, has lived in Pinetop since March while on a long-term business trip. She said she couldn’t recall ever seeing such a grand display of Christmas spirit in her home state, simply saying, “It’s all very beautiful; a perfect winter wonderland.”
Heisler said, “I’ve had folks tell me it’s part of their family’s Christmas traditions to come up and check this out. I don’t think we ever imagined it would draw this much attention, but everybody chips in, and they love being a part of it.
“One of the questions some locals asked was, with Johnny gone, if we were even going to keep doing it. We were like, ‘Of course!’ We have to keep doing it, now more than ever.”
And so, the tradition of Christmas on Evergreen Drive lives on in the White Mountains. Heisler mentioned the display will remain up until New Year’s Day, so get out and experience it for yourself.
Happy holidays and a very merry Christmas to all.
