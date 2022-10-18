SPRINGERVILLE — Christmas tree permits became available to purchase online through Recreation.gov on Thursday, and the actual cutting of trees begins Nov. 1. Some district offices will be open for a limited number of Saturdays to accommodate in-person permit purchases, check the A-S Facebook page for the latest informationfacebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs. Permits will be good until Dec. 31. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found on Apache-Sitgreaves Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona - Recreation.gov.
“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”
It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Permits are limited to one recreation.gov online account and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Up to 3 trees may be purchased on a single permit at $15 per tree. A small processing fee will be applied to the transaction. Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree pass through the Every Kid Outdoors program by entering their pass ID they acquire.
Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
