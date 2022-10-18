SPRINGERVILLE — Christmas tree permits became available to purchase online through Recreation.gov on Thursday, and the actual cutting of trees begins Nov. 1. Some district offices will be open for a limited number of Saturdays to accommodate in-person permit purchases, check the A-S Facebook page for the latest informationfacebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs. Permits will be good until Dec. 31. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found on Apache-Sitgreaves Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona - Recreation.gov.

“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”

