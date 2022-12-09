John Hartnedy photographed Pinedale’s covered bridge during a snowstorm in 2019. This image has become one of his most popular photos, specifically during the holiday season. “People like it on Christmas cards, which is great, except for my hands almost got frost bit,” he said. His Facebook page for business, John Francis Photos, shows many examples of the photography work he’s done all over the White Mountains.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Citizen Spotlight is an occasional series that highlights people who are spreading the holiday spirit. Today, we’ll be featuring an artist whose work will help preserve White Mountain Christmas memories for generations to come.
The holiday season is here and with it comes a flush of internet photographers. Their photos will be colorful, fun, festive and make for memories that will last for years to come, but nearly all will contain a bit of blur, some slight lighting problems and may need some framing and cropping work done before they’re Facebook-ready.
Most won’t go through the effort to ensure their followers get a quality product, but John Hartnedy does his best to make sure every photo tells the best story it can.
Hartnedy moved to Overgaard four years ago. After growing up in a small town in Arkansas and teaching at a Catholic high school in Phoenix, he was ready to retire and live a quiet life in the mountains, just like where he grew up.
“One of my fellow teachers had a cabin in Heber and I knew I wanted to move out of Phoenix when I retired. That really gave me an opportunity to learn about the town and moving here turned out to be one of the best decisions in my life,” Hartnedy said.
Since relocating, Hartnedy has used his photography talents to help capture the look and feel of the White Mountains. His Facebook page, John Francis Photos, has an array of shots from northern Arizona and many from other western states.
Hartnedy highlighted a photo of Pinedale’s covered bridge when he spoke with the White Mountain Independent on Dec. 1.
“There’s a tremendous amount of planning, but then there’s also some luck. A good photographer will normally take their camera with them everywhere,” he said.
Luck was on Hartnedy’s side when he took the Pinedale bridge picture in 2019. Shortly after his arrival, snow started to fall. “It was perfect, like a winter wonderland or something,” he said.
The photo shows a red, wooden bridge displaying thin lines of Christmas lights and a wreath, all of which is completely drenched in a white sky and the glow from nearby snow-topped trees. The road underneath the bridge seems to stretch out for miles, which Hartnedy said was a stylistic choice.
“It’s like Robert Frost’s poem, ‘The Road Not Taken.’ It just bleeds into the distance. People like it on Christmas cards, which is great, except for my hands almost got frost bit,” he said.
Outside of the diligent planning and frost-bitten hands, Hartnedy says there is an extensive amount of work that goes into capturing the beauty of White Mountain winters beyond what modern camera phones are capable of.
“They call it the photography triangle. ISO, f-stop and shutter speed. Those are the minimum things a great photographer needs to know,” he said.
Hartnedy spoke about the importance of taking advantage of the golden hour, the last hour before sunset and the first hour before sunrise.
“There’s a certain softness to it; it’s easier to move around and use the light to your advantage. Anyone who hasn’t taken a golden-hour shot should; you’ll find some beautiful things,” he said. “Phone cameras are good nowadays, but they’re nothing like the Nikon Z Mirrorless series, which can run you over $2,500. I’ve had some people say something like, ‘Well I can just go down there and take that with my cellphone,’ but it’s not that easy.”
While it may be hard to stick out in a world full of amateur photographers, Hartnedy trusts his art and the impact it has on his community.
“I can count on one hand the number of photos I sell from my Facebook page or website every year. Some shots just speak to me. I believe I see somethings that other people don’t, which means it’s up to me to tell that story,” he said.
Hartnedy recalled a man who told him he didn’t consider photography as art until he saw one of Hartnedy’s photos at his booth in Show Low. “It’s still the highest compliment I’ve ever gotten. I hold that compliment really close to my heart,” Hartnedy said.
Throughout the holiday season, you may see Hartnedy somewhere trying to find a specific image that can truly convey what holiday season is like in northern Arizona.
“There’s so much beauty up here and a lot of stuff to find. Every photo has a story to tell. It’s up to the photographer to breathe life into the picture and help tell that story,” he said.
